ATLANTIC — How Atlantic City Council members are compensated may be changing from a per-meeting system to an annual salary in an effort to make the budgeting more predictable.
City Administrator John Lund has recommended the change after discussion arose of clarifying exactly which meetings qualified for compensation. Council members are paid $40 for meetings they attend, but not all meetings count.
The Council will consider a resolution tonight that will clarify which meeting count and which don’t, but Lund is suggesting the city scrap that system altogether and go with an annual salary instead — a move that will “stabilize the budgeting process, and eliminate the need for deciding which meetings council member get paid to attend.
“My budgets love predictability and stability more than anything,” Lund said. “My professional recommendation would be for the City Council to move to a salaried system, as this is done for the Mayor and all of the City’s department heads. This is also done for State Legislators, members of Congress, and the President.
To control costs under the current system, we can push for fewer meetings, but that that is not beneficial for Council oversight or meaningful policy development, and it really defeats the purpose of a representative republican form of government and a participatory democracy. The council should participate when and where needed without an economic cost.”
Lund notes that the city currently budgets $17,280 a year in salaries for the mayor and council members. Under his proposal council compensation would be $210 a month — which would equal $2,520 a year. Overall the budget would increase slightly to $17,640.
Lund recommends the issue be sent to the Personnel & Finance Committee in July or early August to discuss the proposal.
Tonight the council will consider the resolution specify which meetings count for compensation. Any other meeting or conference would have to have be approved by the mayor.