ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club held its annual action Saturday night at the Cass County Community Center and featured 57 live auction items and 26 silent auction items. Live auction items ranged from a fire truck ride to school in Atlantic to a four night stay at a condo in Colorado to a catered event at the Whitney Room for up to 20 people to the chance to drive a tank and other military vehicles. Silent auction items included a Roku TV, a Tommie Frazier Autographed Nebraska mini-helmet.a Grace on Main gift bag and a case of Spotted Cow Beer. Final numbers for the total amount raised at the auction are expected to be completed later this week.
