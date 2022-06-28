ATLANTIC – Helping others has been a family tradition for Caden Frieze 11, of Lewis, one that he wanted to continue
Each year, the family would place a donation jar at their firework stand to raise money to help first responders and veterans. At the end of the season, the family would match the amount in the jar from the fireworks sales. Frieze added his own twist- offering lemonade and other cool treats for sale five years ago-to encourage people to put money in the donation jar.
When the family stopped selling fireworks last year, Frieze decided to keep up the tradition by selling those cool treats around the July Fourth holiday. He alternates between raising funds for the three groups and this year donations will go to the Combat Veteran and Motorcycle Association Southwest Iowa Chapter.
Several of Frieze’s family members are retired military, including his grandfather, his uncle and his brother-in-law, and he wanted everyone to know what they do is appreciated.
“So they know somebody really cares about what they are doing,” he said.
Frieze’s stand is located next to the Cass County Farm Bureau parking lot, at 1501 East Seventh Street in Atlantic, where he sells lemonade, popsicles and bottled water. In previous years, he has also set up stands in Harlan and Red Oak.
The stand is usually open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, but if needed he will stay open later to accommodate customers. Last year, he raised $200, and while he doesn’t have a specific goal this year, he hopes to raise at least $100.
He said the public is generally appreciative and he sometimes gets comments from people thanking him for what he is doing.
“One guy today shook my hand because he was in the Army and Coast Guard, and another guy said ‘thank you for doing this,” he said.
In turn, he appreciates everyone who comes out to donate, and wanted to “thank everyone who retired from the military for their service.”