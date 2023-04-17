Survey leads to changes for Atlantic Prom

ATLANTIC – A survey of students led to slight change in prom activities in Atlantic this year.
Emily McLaren, Melanie Rasmussen, Cherise Smith and Gina Waters are the four main organizers of Atlantic’s 2023 Prom, and McLaren said Monday that each year, students are given a survey following prom on the event. This year, she said, a popular choice was having a sit down meal.
“The four of us went off of a survey that was sent out after prom last year, (with) different questions for them to answer about prom,” McLaren said. “One of them was having a sit down dinner.”
McLaren said they decided to “run with that idea,” and hold part of the event at Bluebird Hill to give the students the experience of a different location.
The theme for this year’s Prom is Golden Gala.
The event will now start with the Grand March Procession in the AHS Auditorium at 5 p.m. For those attending the Grand March, there will be a $5 admission charge per person as you enter the auditorium and will be a first come, first served basis. Student activity tickets will not be accepted. The admission fee will help to defray some of the rising costs of an event such as this. Senior Class Officers will lead off the Grand March and students will proceed across the stage as their names are announced.
“We would ask everyone’s cooperation on Saturday to use the west parking lot for your cars,’ organizers said. “The east parking lot will be roped off to allow the students direct access to the music doors for the Grand March.”
Following the Grand March, students will then head to the Bluebird Hill Event Venue for pre-prom, dinner and dance. Pre-prom will feature pictures, appetizers and valet parking for the juniors and seniors with dinner and dance to follow.
After the dance, students will attend post-prom at the high school for games, food and fun. A professional hypnotist will provide entertainment for students in the auditorium and breakfast will follow in the AHS commons.
Chairpersons of Prom Committees include: General Chairmen: Ryan and Cherise Smith and Josh and Emily McLaren (Seniors) and Todd and Jena Waters and Josh and Melanie McDermott (Juniors); Grand March: Matt and Chelsie Huddleson and Paul and Sara Wood; Pre-Prom: Matt and Michelle Mullenix, Angela Atkinson and Brad and Kristy Pellett; Prom Dinner and Dance: Nate and Becky Vandevanter and Scott and Chris Bennett; Post-Prom: Stephen and Natalie RItter and Tracy Rink; Prom Breakfast: Jon and Kate Olson and Mistie Holaday.
“On behalf of the Atlantic Community Schools and their students, we would like to thank the community and businesses for their continued support of the Junior-Senior Prom,” organizers said.