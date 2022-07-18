Almost $25,000 raised at Shift ATL event

ATLANTIC – Almost 400 people came out Saturday night to support Shift ATL, a non-profit group that wants to build on Atlantic’s foundation and continue to grow the town, during a fund-raiser event, which brought in almost $25,000.
The dueling piano event included a meal, a beer garden and entertainment from Pianopalooza. It was held on Fourth Street next to the old Telegraph building the group remodeled, and now includes an Airbnb upstairs and commercial space downstairs. Shift ATL President Jessie Shiels said approximately $24,500 was raised, and overall, the event went great.
“I think it was really great,” Shiels said. “We brought out a good mix of people- younger, older, business people, farmers. I think it was a great night. The weather was great, the food was great and the pianos were great.”
Many people took photos near the murals on both sides of the building, and viewed the commercial space, which generated conversations on what type of business would fit there.
“It generated a lot of discussion on what would be cool for that commercial space and how we could get something in there,” Shiels said.
She said members are looking for another project, whether it is “flipping” a house, something they did previously and were able to sell last September, or look for another building to remodel. They also plan to hold their Turkey Trot fund-raiser later this year, which is 5K or 1 mile run/walk.