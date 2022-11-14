"How Iowa met baseball program" set for Nov. 20

John Liepa, long time baseball fan, historian and professor will tell of the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa during a program on Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building.

 (photo contributed)

