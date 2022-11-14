Baseball likely came to America from England but how did the sport get to Iowa? John Liepa, long time baseball fan, historian and professor will tell of the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa. The free presentation will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building.
featured
"How Iowa met baseball program" set for Nov. 20
jeffl
