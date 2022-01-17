Atlantic Bottling celebrating successes

How many times when you pick up a soft drink do you think about where it came from? For years, Atlantic Bottling has been delivering 2.4 million cases of product, but about five years ago, that changed when they added more distribution centers around the state. Besides Atlantic, there are centers in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Mason City, Ottumwa, the Quad Cities and Spirit Lake.
Those additional centers translated into triple the amount of product coming out the door, and officials there had to develop strategic plans to scale production to meet the demand for all nine centers. Rather than increasing production all at once, a more systematic approach to steadily increase output was implemented.
First, that meant adding additional staff, and creating a second shift.
“We added 30 people,” Plant Manager Bill Garrett said
While they were able to accomplish the task, Garrett called it a real challenge.
It was a challenge, but we were able to find the people for the job,” he said. “It just seemed like once we started advertising, and once people knew we were hiring, we had a lot of applicants apply. We (were able to) draw from several cities around Atlantic.”
Along with that, they were able to promote “legacy” staff who have been working at the plant for a number of years.
It also meant the possibility of adding more infrastructure.
“The first thing we needed to do was to have an understanding of the viability of the existing equipment,” Garrett said. “The equipment has done a very good job of running 2.4 million. We needed to have an understanding that we were going to triple that. We needed to ensure the equipment could handle the increased volume.”
After making that determination, Garrett said, they figured out what needed to be changed or added.
“We needed to work on increasing water filtration by putting in extra storage capacity for treated water,” he said. “We made substantial improvements on our can line. We put in new blending equipment. It’s the latest technology in carbonated soft drink blending. We also replaced some of our conveying systems as well as a brand new packing machine.”
Along with all the physical changes and updates, the operation team became recipients of four ISO Management Systems; ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 22000 Food Safety, ISO 45001 Health/Safety and ISO 14001 Environmental. ISO is an acronym for International Standards Organization. ISO defines the rules and standards needed to aid in the tasks to operate the various management systems. Garrett said those systems give “more direction on how to run the plant.”
Because maintaining the family feel is important to the Tyler Family, all this growth happened within the same walls of the same building Tyler’s built over 80 years ago.
The Atlantic Bottling Operations Team took time to celebrate their successes on Dec. 15.
“We shut the plant down for a couple hours, and all of the operations team- we went to the Venue and we had a catered meal,” he said. “And we talked about all we had done, and everything that was accomplished.
In attendance with the team was Executive Chairman Jim Tyler, Chairman Kirk Tyler, President Robert Feeney, as well as various supporting members of the executive team.
Garrett said the employees appreciate the changes, and the benefits of the upgrade.
“They really like what has been accomplished so far, and the new equipment that we’ve installed,” he said. “And they see the benefits of the upgrades and the additions.”
He added that Atlantic Bottling is committed to growth, quality, and community while keeping it “classic.”
“I am very proud of my operations team, the work we do, and the name on my shirt. I sincerely enjoy getting up every day and producing the highest quality Coca-Cola products right here in one of the finest towns in Iowa.” he said.”I wanted to set a precedent with the city of Atlantic, and that is, I wanted Atlantic Bottling to be one of the best employers in town. We’ve just strived to be the best employer to attract the talent necessary to run the plant.”