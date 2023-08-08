Produce in the Park set for Aug. 10

ATLANTIC – Come check out our new set up! Last week was our first week trying out a new layout. Rather than having vendors on both sides of the path, we're opening up space by having our vendors line up one side This allows you to view all the merchandise at your own pace and not worry about bumping into anyone. There will be live music from Sarah Selders, and over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat plants, crafts and baked goods, along with community organizations.
This week Zemog's Cocina Mexicana will be our resident food truck. Come enjoy their food and give yourself a break from cooking. There will also be guest chef Ryan Askeland cooking up a snack using produce from the farmer's market.
Vendors for August: Aubreys Bows, Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, CK3 Farm, Holaday Baking Company, Imagine Garden Gifts, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Oak Hill Honey, Piper’s Brae, Sue’s Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games, and organizations at the event will include Connections Area on Aging.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)