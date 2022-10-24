Joelle Grubbs originally thought she would work as a radiology technician and attend college somewhere with a good soccer program, but it was a conversation with her mother and eventually led her to be an ag teacher.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos