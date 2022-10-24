Joelle Grubbs originally thought she would work as a radiology technician and attend college somewhere with a good soccer program, but it was a conversation with her mother and eventually led her to be an ag teacher.
“I actually didn’t know I wanted to be an ag teacher until my spring semester year of my senior year of high school,” she said. “ I was on a radiology technician path because I wanted to play soccer in college. And I was looking at colleges to play soccer. I was actually at a soccer recruitment tournament in Maryville, Mo., and my mom looked at me and said,’ You would be a really good ag teacher.’ “
And she thought, “that really makes sense.”
“I’d been involved in FFA, I really love my animals, and I really love working with other animals,” she said, I’d really enjoyed my ag teachers, I really enjoyed my ag classes, and my aunt was an elementary teacher and so growing up, I always was helping my aunt in her classroom and pretending to teach. So honestly, I thought that really makes sense.”
Grubbs grew up on a farm near Casey, but described it as an untraditional farm.
“I grew up on a 40-acre acreage where we had horses, but we rented our pasture out for cattle,” she said. “So I didn’t really grow up on a traditional farm, but I still had that rural farm experience.”
She participated in both 4-H and FFA, and was showing horses since she was 6 years old. She said one of the most memorable projects was showing a horse one year that got into an accident.
“One of my horses- I had it for six months- she slid under a gate, and cut her leg open all the way down to her bone, and (the cut) was probably 10 to 12 inches long,” she said. “The following summer I was actually able to start showing her again, and I was also able to win my first ever buckle at the Adair County Fair. So it went from ‘oh my goodness I might have to put this horse down’ to finally things started to work and I won my first buckle that year. It was quite the deal.”
Grubbs said she enjoyed the satisfaction of working with a horse, especially when you see all the hard work you do pays off.
“I think what really drew me to (horses) is the connection that you can build with them, and how rewarding it is when you see all the work you put into them actually become a reality and you’re actually successful,” she said.
After realizing being an ag teacher would be the perfect fit, she focused on getting her teaching degree at Iowa State University, explaining there were a lot of different classes she was required to take.
“I had five or six teaching preparation classes, but a lot of my other classes (were ag related),” she said. “ I had to take two to three agronomy classes. I minored in animal science so I took a bunch of animal science classes. We had two ag mechanics classes. I had to take a horticorticall class.
It was very broad. It was like you were a ag major, and the teaching was on the side. It was nice because you got to dabble in a little bit of things. I never knew I liked agronomy as much as I did until I took an agronomy class.”
She did her student teaching at Panorama, and was hired by AC/GC as an ag teacher at the same time. She said the goal was to teach in southwest Iowa, especially AC/GC because she felt the area has a strong agriculture background
“I was very tied to my home region,” she said. “I knew this was the area I wanted to come to. I knew it was a very rural ag area, specifically AC/AG, it’s a very strong ag community.”
Grubbs teaches several classes, including an ag mechanics class, in which students do welding projects, and they are restoring a tractor. There’s an introduction to ag class, which she says is, “mainly geared toward freshmen. We do a little bit of everything. Talk about Animal science, agronomy, talk about what FFA is, ag business.”
There’s an ag business class in which students learn how to manage a farm, the different commodities, how to manage a personal budget, and she said, “hoops farmers have to jump through.” There’s an ag communication class in which students learn how people in the ag industry communicate to their audience and what methods work and don’t work. She works with another teacher as part of a horticulture class, which is mostly work in a greenhouse setting and selling plants.
And finally there is junior high exploratory class, which is similar to the introduction to ag class in that she and the students talk about a number of different topics. Right now, they are talking about ag business, and each student is working on a presentation in which they have a fictional $10 million. They have to use that money to start their own fictional farming operation, and then give a presentation pretending they are talking to a banker to loan them the money to start the fictional farm.
In between all that, she continues to raise and train horses, and is learning the ropes to manage a cattle herd. She wants to help her boyfriend, Justin Clarke, manage his herd, and get some bred heifers or second calf cows to start and manage her own herd. She raises Paint Quarter horses and Miniature horses, and wants to raise black Angus cattle.
She really enjoys being a teacher, and working in a school district and community that is passionate about agriculture.
“My favorite part is the community and the students,” Grubbs said. “AC/GC has such a strong ag background, and the kids and the parents and families- they want to know what’s going on in the classroom and they want to know how they can be involved and helpAnd the students want to be there. They want to work. My boys in the shop don’t want to leave the shop to go to other classes. That’s where they want to be.”