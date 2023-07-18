ATLANTIC – It's the third Thursday of the month for Produce in the Park - which is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.- which means the bounce houses from Nishna Valley Family YMCA are back! There will be live music from Jenna Nau, and over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat plants, crafts and baked goods, along with community organizations. There will also be a guest chef demonstrating how to use some of the locally grown produce in your very own kitchen.
This week's vendor Noble Provisions will not only have the pork and beef they always bring to market, they will also be firing up the grill. Come order a burger this week and give yourself a break- let them do the work.
Vendors for July 20: 712 Custom Baits, Aubreys Bows, Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, CK3 Farm, Imagine Garden Gifts, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Oak Hill Honey, Piper’s Brae, Sue’s Country Garden, The Squeaky Monkey, Ter-Bear Honey, the 11th acre and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games, LaVon Eblen will be the guest chef, and organizations at the event will include Art in the Park.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
Recently $1 off coupons were distributed that can be used at any vendor. Those who received checks for $5 through the FMNP program, they can only be used at Brun Ko Farm, Bridgewater Farm or Sue's Country Garden and can only purchase fresh produce.
A special thanks for our sponsors: REM Iowa, United Church of Christ, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, Greg Young of Atlantic, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)