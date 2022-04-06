Hurford wins Girls Getting Out prize

ATLANTIC – Billi Hurford of Wiota will receive the “Girls Getting Out” gift basket after submitting photos of her and her granddaughter out shopping during the spring retail event last Saturday.
The retail event encouraged people to send photos of themselves shopping in Atlantic on April 2, and taking advantage of specials at participating stores. The photo should show “What does shopping local look like to you?”
“Livi & Gma loved our Girls Gettin Out day,” Hurford said in the post with photos of her and her granddaughter. “We like shopping local & supporting our community.”
The photos were uploaded to the Atlantic Chamber’s Facebook Page or emailed to the chamber, and a drawing was held for the gift basket, which included gift certificates, merchandise and promotional products, and t-shirts. Chamber officials drew Hurford’s name live on Facebook last Monday at noon.
Atlantic Chamber Programs Director Kelsey Beschorner said the event is a fun way to kick off the spring shopping season, and offering the gift basket is a way to encourage people to shop in Atlantic.
“We know the community is ready for Spring, and Girls Gettin’ Out is a fun way to kick off the season,” Beschorner said. “(Offering the gift basket) is a great way to thank and reward people for shopping local. It gives them that extra nudge to spend the day in Atlantic,” Beschorner said.
“Thanks ACC!” Hurford said responding to the video of the Chamber drawing. “Wait until I tell Livi!!!”