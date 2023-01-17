Cass County is in a winter storm watch according to the National Weather Service with anywhere from three to six inches of snow possible Wednesday through Thursday morning.
According to the NWS snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa, mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
