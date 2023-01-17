Cass County is in a winter storm watch according to the National Weather Service with anywhere from three to six inches of snow possible Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos