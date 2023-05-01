WASHINGTON — Commodity trade group leaders at a U.S. House Agriculture subcommittee hearing this week advocated for bolstered risk management programs and maintaining foreign market access as tools to support farmers amid volatile times.
The industry representatives said supply chain disruptions and increased production costs have tightened margins for large-scale farmers, and decreased the effectiveness of commodity and crop insurance programs in supporting them amid disasters. Such federal programs are intended to lessen the risk of farming for producers of major commodities like corn, wheat, soybeans and other crops.
The commodity group leaders emphasized the need to avoid any cuts to crop insurance and commodity programs in the farm bill, especially with a decline in projected farm income. They are considered to be the “most important” tool among producers to respond to natural disasters and challenges with overseas markets.
The farm bill’s commodity insurance programs include the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, which protect farmers from poor growing seasons and low prices, respectively.
“As the risk challenges of farming continue to mount, I think it is safe to say that if you’re not farming today, you’re likely not going to be farming tomorrow,” said Republican Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, chairman of the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee.
“As we deliberate we must make sure we’re doing everything we can to help all beginning young and small farmers and taking care of future generations.”
The existing plans reimburse farmers at a rate linked to a market average price set in the 2014 farm bill, and a farmer’s base acreage of a certain crop or harvested yields for previous years.
The programs are available to a range of commodity farmers, and insurance payouts under the 2018 farm bill totaled $33 billion from 2018 to 2023.The farm bill is a multiyear omnibus law which authorizes an array of agricultural and food programs, including federal crop insurance, food stamp benefits and farm resource conservation.
The 2018 farm bill expires at the end of September 2023, was projected to cost $867 billion over 10 years when enacted, and has cost roughly $428 billion over the past five years. Baseline spending for the coming farm bill is projected at $1.5 trillion over the next 10 fiscal years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Fighting trade barriers
Industry representatives also spoke to the need to better insulate domestic producers from harmful market manipulation occurring abroad.
Satterfield said that India, for example, has subsidized 90% of the cost of the rice production supply chain, and has flooded markets that U.S.-based exporters used to dominate.
“This is only one example of many predatory trade practices used by foreign competitors,” he said. “We continue to call for the U.S. to address these blatant WTO violations by India and others.”
Republican Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas asked how rice and wheat market manipulation practices by India are affecting producers on the ground.
“We are growing a great product, but they are getting the rice so much cheaper because of the over-subsidization of fertilizer and everything down the line from India,” Satterfield said. “It’s a very unlevel playing field for us for sure.”
Flansburg suggested a renewed focus on free trade agreements to legislators, in light of an ongoing agricultural tariff battle with India. He described the impacts as “disastrous” for domestic chickpea growers, who saw returns decrease from 40 cents per pound to 13 cents per pound, which did not cover the cost of production.
“I feel we as American farmers can compete with anybody in the world, and deliver a superior product,” he said. “So having those trade agreements in place, and free trade, we’re all for it.”