ATLANTIC – Staff at the Atlantic School District are encouraging business officials to get into the Trojan Spirit during homecoming week by getting their front window or business office decorated for homecoming between Sept. 11 to 14.
Those interested can either decorate the space themselves or they can sign up to have a group of student and adult volunteers to do the decorating.
Volunteers will decorate windows during the week of Sept. 4 and will complete the work by Sept. 10.
The goal staff says is to “Make all those that partake in the instance of returning home, and those who call Atlantic home, remember or realize what it’s like to grow up and live in a community that always stands behind their school.”
In related football news, district officials have designated Friday, Sept. 1 as Military and Veterans Appreciation Night. ACSD invites all Veterans and active military members to attend the game at no cost that evening. During the halftime of the Varsity game, ACSD will honor local military veterans and active military members in attendance.
Veterans and active members will be invited to meet at the north end zone at the beginning of halftime. After the conclusion of the ACSD Band’s halftime performance, military honorees will be escorted onto the field. At the beginning of the game, during the National Anthem resident Mike Henningsen will do a flyover in his 1944 North American Aviation AT 6. This aircraft was used as an advanced trainer for pilots in WWII. After the flyover, ACSD Administrators will take a moment to invite all those in attendance to join us in honoring our local veterans and military members.
“In preparation of ACSD’s Military and Veterans Appreciation Night, we invite all local businesses and residents to display American Flags at their place of business and their personal residence,” officials said. “Please help us in letting all local Veterans and military members in the area know about this event and encourage them to attend the first home football game ‘on us’. And we invite you to join ACSD and its guests in attendance that evening, as we do our best to offer an honorable ‘Thank you!’”