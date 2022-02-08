CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday a plan to repave a quarter mile of county road G61 (Victoria Road) in conjunction with a Adair County.
The project is being part of a larger project being done by Adair County that includes paving 2.24 miles of road - almost all of which is in Adair County.
The project is expected to cost about $2.3 million with Cass County’s share coming to about $210,000.
Adair County is expected to approve its portion of the project on Tuesday.