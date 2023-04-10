When do I receive my new property Tax Valuation?
The 2023 Assessment Notices for Cass County were mailed on March 31.
Why did the value of my property increase so much?
Sales of properties that occurred in the county during 2022 are used to determine the 2023 assessments. The market has seen a large amount of appreciation since the 2021 assessments were determined. In 2022 properties were selling on average for about 26% more than their 2021 assessments.
Will I have to pay the % increase in taxes?No, the residential rollback will significantly cushion the impact of the large increases in assessed value. The taxable value, the value after the rollback has been applied, for the typical property owner will only increase around 3%.
What is the Residential Rollback?
It limits growth in statewide taxable value, due to revaluation or reassessment, to 3% statewide. That’s a statewide limitation not an individual property limitation. Right now, in Iowa the total statewide taxable value is around $220 Billion. The number is limited to a growth of 3% annually.
Who sets the value of my property?The Cass County Assessor’s Office determines the assessment in Cass County.
Does Cass County determine my property taxes?
Cass County is one of the taxing authorities that determines a portion of your overall property taxes. Your school district, city, public hospitals, community colleges and assessors are some of the other taxing authorities that also determine a portion of your overall property taxes.
When can I expect to see a change in my property tax bill?The taxes based on your 2023 assessment will be payable in September of 2024 and March of 2025.
How does Cass County use these property tax dollars?
Cass County provides many services that are funded by property tax dollars including police protection, correctional services, maintenance of roads, health department, conservation, court administration, community, family and youth services, parks, vehicle registration, driver’s license, and emergency management to name a few.
I would like to challenge my property tax assessment; how does that work?There are two options. You can request an informal review with the assessor from April 2 – 25. You can also file a protest with the Cass County Board of Review between April 2 and May 1. The protest forms are available from the Assessor’s office. There are also tools on the Assessors website to assist you in gathering evidence to support your appeal at www.beacon.schneidercorp.com.