Cumberland Firefighters called to a controlled grass fire that got out of control at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 690th and Youngstown Road, according to scanner traffic. Fire is said to be near the Adams County line.
Update: Massena Firefighters called for mutual aid to the fire at approximately 3:15 p.m.
