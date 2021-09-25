Every five years each county in Iowa evaluates its health needs and develops a five-year health improvement plan, and this spring mental health was identified as the number one health need in Cass County. What this feedback illustrates is a widespread awareness of the need to address mental health throughout our communities, and for many of us who work or live in Cass County, it means we recognize, whether in ourselves or our friends and neighbors, the growing need for mental health resources and supports.
September is Suicide Awareness Month and Healthy Cass County, Cass County PROSPER, Cass Health, and Cass County Iowa State University Extension are hosting a free community walk in support of this important cause. The walk will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 6:30 PM at the Rotary Shelter (West shelter) at Schildberg Recreation Area (102 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic, IA 50022). Fall treats will be offered to attendees as well as information on mental health resources available in Cass County. Perhaps the most meaningful part of the night, however, will be when two local speakers bravely share their stories about how suicide has touched their lives.
One of the best ways to show support for people struggling with mental health—and people who love or care for someone struggling with mental health—is simply by talking more freely about our own experiences. We all know what it feels like to suffer emotionally. In fact, it is one of the only experiences we can all relate to as human beings. Still, time and time again we choose to suffer in silence. Sometimes it is out of fear, such as the fear of judgement or fear of looking weak, and other times it is to simply avoid feeling like a burden on others. We convince ourselves that nobody understands, that nobody cares, and that nobody can help, but hearing others talk about their experiences helps to challenge all that.
When we share, we help others feel less alone, which is why event organizers are asking for your help in collecting stories from the Cass County community on how suicide has impacted your life. Stories shared may be posted for participants to read at the event, but identities will be kept anonymous. To submit your story, visit https://www.casshealth.org/suicideawarenessevent/ or call 712-243-7479 and leave a message. (Please note, there is a two-minute time-limit for leaving a message. If you have more to add after two minutes, please call back.)
Whether you have a story to share, or are just looking to connect with a great cause, I hope you’ll consider joining the September 29 community walk to show your support for Suicide Awareness Month.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Are you concerned a friend or loved one might be considering suicide? Asking about suicide does not increase suicidal thoughts or actions. If you ask someone if they are thinking about suicide and they say yes, separate them from anything they are thinking of using to hurt themselves, and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ to chat with a counselor 24/7.
Thanks for all you do to keep Cass County healthy.
See you at Schildberg on September 29