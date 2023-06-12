Wiota Steakhouse and Lounge updated in time for Wiota’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

(photo contributed)

The city of Wiota received grant funding to revitalize the Wiota Steakhouse.

 (photo contributed)

WIOTA – The city of Wiota received a $300,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in June 2022 under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Covid Façade program with assistance from Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO). This grant was to revitalize the Wiota Steakhouse and Lounge and construction is nearing completion this month.

