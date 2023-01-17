APD wins in photo contest

ATLANTIC – Atlantic was one of 12 police departments around the country that won in the 2023 Community Policing in Action Photo Contest.
Breaking News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- Schelling hired as baseball coach
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic sweeps double dual with Kuemper, Lewis Central
- ATHELTE OF THE WEEK: Jayden Proehl, Atlantic
- PREP BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK gets best of Audubon twice
- Area Police Report
- Celebrating Being 103
- Super Soup Supper on Sunday
- Pastor's Column
- BOWLING RESULTS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.