Produce in the Park Sept. 15: Watermelon Week, Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches, and More!

ATLANTIC – It's Watermelon Week at Produce in the Park this Thursday, Sept. 15. The Atlantic First United Methodist Church will be giving away free samples of Bridgewater Farm watermelon, and Bridgewater Farm will have additional watermelon for sale at the park.
This week’s food trucks are A-Town SmokeShack and Zipp’s Pizzeria. A-Town will be serving brisket and pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, and Zipp’s will be selling pizza by the slice, as well as whole pizzas and whole frozen pizzas (great for dinner in a pinch). Zipp’s will also have homemade ice cream sandwiches for sale at the park this week.
There will be lots of visiting organizations and activities at the park this week. Atlantic Parks & Rec is bringing badminton to the park for the first time this season, along with a variety of other games, Produce in the Park is again offering kids’ scavenger hunt BINGO, and Guest Chef Karleen Evans will be handing out free samples of Cucumber Tomato salad made with ingredients from Brun Ko Farm. Visitors can also expect to see Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions, Disability Rights Iowa, and Cass County Master Gardeners.
As usual for this season, there will be nearly 20 vendors at the park. It’s a great time of year for local produce, and produce vendors will be selling a variety of peppers, lots of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, eggplant, green beans, potatoes, aronia berries, and garlic. Shoppers are reminded that Produce in the Park’s meat and egg offerings have significantly expanded this year; multiple vendors at the park are selling beef, pork, chicken, and lamb, as well as farm-fresh eggs. The Kringleman is back with a variety of Danish pastries, and Sue’s Country Garden will be selling fruit crisps and sweet breads, including banana, banana nut, and chocolate chip. Lastly, craft vendors will be selling fall-themed candles, jewelry, plants, and more.
Produce in the Park is held in the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit cards, Venmo, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior and WIC checks. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).Produce in the Park September 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass Health, Cass County Tourism, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For information on vending at the park, contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249- 5870.