Produce in the Park Sept. 15: Watermelon Week, Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches, and More!

A child enjoys watermelon at Produce in the Park. On Sept. 15, the Atlantic United Methodist Church will be handing out free samples of Bridgewater Farm watermelon at Produce in the Park.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – It's Watermelon Week at Produce in the Park this Thursday, Sept. 15. The Atlantic First United Methodist Church will be giving away free samples of Bridgewater Farm watermelon, and Bridgewater Farm will have additional watermelon for sale at the park.

Tags

Trending Food Videos