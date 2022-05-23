ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors met two new staff at Allen Place in Atlantic Thursday-one coming from as close as Audubon and the other coming from as far away as Oklahoma.
Allen Place is an assisted living facility, offering apartments and different levels of care for each person-ranging from medical assistance to personal needs.
Doug Haniger is originally from Oklahoma, and started as the Executive Director at the end of 2021. Melinda Hunnicutt is from Audubon, and started about a year ago as a nurse at Allen Place.
Haniger said he originally started in health care in accounts payable seven years ago, and moved through the ranks to become an assistant administrator at the 320 bed facility in Oklahoma. He said he was looking for a new job in the field, and eventually found the director position in Atlantic. He said it’s a lot different working in a smaller facility, but enjoys more interaction with residents.
“Moving from a 320 bed to a 50 bed community, it’s a lot different,” he said. “You get a lot more interaction with the residents, and that’s what I enjoy the most.”
He and his wife have five children - two are in the military - and their twins live in North Carolina, but will be visiting this summer, so he’s anxious to see what activities Atlantic will have this summer for them to attend.
Hunnicutt was born and raised in Audubon, and she has been in the nursing field ever since she was a teenager, as an intern. She worked as a kitchen employee at the Friendship Home, and then decided to go back to school in her 30’s to get a nursing degree. She worked at the facility in Elk Horn and also for Unity Point in Atlantic before coming to Allen Place. She has family members who live in Atlantic, and she has two children- one is a mechanic and the other one will be in eighth grade next year.
She said she likes working at Allen Place because she gets to meet so many people and hears lots of different life stories.
“Everybody’s unique,” she said.