Bridge project could close G30 on Thursday

CASS COUNTY – A bridge over Indian Creek on G30 -west of Atlantic - could be closed on Thursday afternoon to start work on it, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
“We’re having a pre-construction meeting later today,” Wolken said. “Sounds like we’re looking at closing Thursday afternoon.”
Wolken said officials have also been considering where a detour around the bridge should be, and came up with the following one: “The detour is going to start in Pottawattamie County, take H47, south to Highway 6 and then on M56.”
The board also approved an annual salary for Wolken at $131,000.
Chairman Steve Baier said Monday the board discusses and sets the engineer’s salary because the contract is a “stand alone contract.”
“That’s a separate position and it's not an elected office so it’s not subject to the compensation board,” Baier said Monday.
Board member Steve Green asked Wolken if he thought it was a fair salary, because “ I don’t want to lose the best engineer I’ve seen with the county because somebody offers him more,” and Wolken seemed to agree it was.
Baier said the salary may seem high, but he thought it was worth what Wolken brought the table.
“That sounds like a large salary but when you look at what engineers are getting and what a good one is worth, I think we’re fortunate,” Baier said.