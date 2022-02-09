Cass County Sheriff
On Feb. 7, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark McNary, 50, of Walnut, for warrants of arson third degree and criminal mischief fourth degree. McNary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release by his own recognizance.
On Feb. 5, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Fineran, 52, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for violation of probation. Fineran was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Feb. 3, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Paulsen, 50, of Atlantic, on the charge of simple assault. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release.
On Feb. 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diamond Young, 30, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Young was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release after time served.
On Feb. 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maria Mullenberg, 19, of Atlantic, on a warrant for aggravated assault. Mullenberg was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on bond.
On Feb. 2, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area East of 590th Street on Eastland Road. Responding deputies found that a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Donald Sonntag, of Atlantic, had driven off the roadway to the right. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a farm drive, continued down the ditch and collided with the embankment of a small culvert; coming to rest in an area of shallow water. Sonntag was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The vehicle sustained disabling damage approximated at $6,500.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.