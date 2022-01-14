Sweet Joy Shoppe adds new location

ATLANTIC – Sweet Joy Shoppe has added a new location at Cass Health.
Cass Health has been in the middle of a remodeling project, which included the addition of a coffee shop and relocation of a gift shop.
Sweet Joy Shoppe Co-owner Danielle Lambert explained she and her family moved to Atlantic in 2011, and that’s when her mother- Wendy- opened the coffee shop-known as Sweet Joy Shoppe on Chestnut Street. Her parents retired, and she took over the business, along with employee Tara Sueck. Sueck came in one day with the hopes of selling craft items there, but joined the staff after she learned they were looking for more employees.
Sueck said about the time Wendy was getting ready to retire, Cass Health officials had asked her for a bid when looking for someone to operate the coffee shop there. Wendy turned over the project to Sueck, and after numerous meetings, Sweet Joy Shoppe was chosen.
Both locations offer soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks and a variety of drinks, and the Cass Health location has been open for about a month and half. They are open Monday through Friday, and Sueck said they open at 6:30 a.m. for hospital staff, and open to the public when the medical center opens at 7 a.m. They close at 3 p.m.
“I have quite a bit of staff come in every day,” Sueck said. “I’ve got my regulars already.”
Cass Health CEO Brett Altman said he hopes the coffee shop will be popular, even for people who aren’t coming to Cass Health already.
“When we started this concept of having a coffee shop here, we wanted to be a community hub,” Altman said. “We wanted people from the community who don’t have medical appointments to come in. I love seeing people at these tables when I walk by.”
Next to the coffee shop is the gift shop. When the remodeling started, the plan was to move the gift shop closer to the front.
Beth Spieker, Community Relations Manager, said the shop has proved to be popular.
“December was awesome,” she said. “We had people come in just to do Christmas shopping.”