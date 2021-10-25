Grant Check Presentation held at AHS Tennis Courts

ATLANTIC – A check presentation for $40,000 grant funds from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to help pay for construction of the tennis courts at the Atlantic High School was held on Saturday afternoon.
Mary Buschmann, Executive Director USTA Missouri Valley, presented the check, and said the new tennis courts looked really good.
“It’s fabulous,” Buschmann said when asked about the courts. “I can’t wait to see it all come together.I’ll have to come out when you guys have matches in the spring. It will be nice when all the benches are in and the wind screens are up.”
Activities Director Andy Mitchell said after two tennis courts were taken out at Washington Elementary, the suggestion was made to add courts in at the high school. But then the question came, “Where are we going to put them?” Mitchell said Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay suggested putting the on the north side of the track, and they proposed the idea, which was able to happen.