ATLANTIC – Two more individuals have filed to run for seats on the Atlantic Park Board, including Brad Rasmussen and Lorrie Rassmussen.
Three seats are expected to be on the ballot for the Atlantic Park Board, despite the city council considering disbanding the board during its meeting on Sept. 6. Two seats - which are currently held by John Krogman and Jolene Smith- have terms that will run until 2027. Another vacancy seat - which is currently held by Jeremy Butler- has a term that ends in 2025.
Brad Rasmussen and Lorrie Rasmussen, along with Mary Strong and Frank Saddlemire, have all filed for seats held by Krogman and Smith. No one has filed for the vacancy seat.