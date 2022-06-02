Over 20 vendors expected at Produce in the Park

If a free concert by Jason Reed, a free bounce house for kids, and a free drawing for over 20 weeks’ worth of produce isn’t enough to convince folks to visit Produce in the Park today the lineup of over 20 vendors might be. Products expected at the June 2 farmers market will include fresh produce, meats, honey, eggs, popcorn, lemonade, pastries, desserts, pizza, jewelry, soaps, candles, plants for home gardens, and more. While vendor numbers are expected to remain higher than recent years throughout the season, almost all vendors are expected to visit the park on opening night.
Expected June 2 Vendors and Products
Atlantic Atlas Cinema - Popcorn, lemonade, and more; Brun Ko Farm – Spinach, microgreens, kale, granola, beef, pork, and lamb; Bridgewater Farm - Certified organic produce including asparagus, lettuces, green onions, potatoes, swiss chard and more, eggs, beef, pork, and chicken; DezaRae Farm Soaps - Goat milk soaps, lotions, and creams;Donna's Jewelry - Jewelry, magnets, and more; Dragonfly Creations - Coasters, magnets, candles and tarts, soaps, beard oil, car freshies; Duane's Creations - Jams and clocks; Frosting, Inc. - Cupcakes and cookies; Harrisdale Farmstead – Asparagus and rhubarb; Johnna Joy Designs - Jewelry and art; Hungry Spartan Pizza Food Truck; Kringleman Pastries - Danish Kringle, pastries, cinnamon rolls, and desserts; Midwest Candles by Brit - Candles and wax melts; Matilda Dawn Creations - Greeting cards and wall-sized Scrabble tiles; Molly's Crafts - Squirrel feeders; Noble Provisions - Beef and pork; Piper's Brae Farm - Aronia berries and products, eggs, honey; Rolling Acres Farm - Plants for your home garden; Smudge – Soaps, candles, bath bombs, and more; Sue's Country Garden - Plants for your home garden, jams, and more; Ter-Bear Honey – Honey; Tracie Lobstein - Sewn and embroidered aprons, totes, clothing, and more
Can’t Miss: Free drawing for 20 weeks of produce boxes from Bridgewater Farm (a $350 value!). All visitors to the park on June 2 age 18 and older are eligible to enter. (Sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council.)
Fun for Kids: Bounce house and more activities by Nishna Valley Family YMCA; Self-Care Summer visiting organization: Atlantic Public Library; Visiting organizations: Master Gardeners and Cass County Grow Another Row;
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying
food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.