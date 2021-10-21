ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board has agreed to use COVID relief funds to pay for a communication specialist to help distribute information to the public and help with tech support.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said on Wednesday the decision to create the position came from one of the goals in the district’s strategic plan.
“One of our goals is team culture and creating a positive school culture, and (the school board and I) believe through communication and asking for feedback (that will help achieve) the appropriate actions to achieve that goal,” Barber said. “By having a specialist you would be able to take the communication internally and externally, and make sure the message is clear.”
The position would start with a one-year contract after which officials will evaluate how well the position is working.“Part of the requirement for these funds is to gather feedback and provide the public information in regard to what we’re doing- not only to fight COVID — but also what we’re doing to work at meeting some of the unfinished learning that took place during the shutdown,” Barber said.
Board member Nick Hunt asked where the funding would come from after the COVID funds are used. Barber said if the position was continued funding would come from the general fund, but school officials would have to evaluate how well it was working.
“I envision that we are going to get our message out into the community, and after two years or whatever the case may be, if we are not accomplishing those goals, then we would examine if it’s doing what we intended to do,” Barber said during the Oct. 13 meeting.
The salary would be comparable to a technology employee, which is reportedly $45,000 a year, but Barber said that actual salary would depend on the experience the individual had.
Advertising for the position had just started, and the goal is to have someone hired by mid-November.
The job description includes developing and maintaining awareness of the district’s mission and ensuring that all internal and external communications are shared in a method that supports these values; assisting with writing and design of district publications and videos, ensuring social media communications are proactive, monitoring and updating the district’s website when appropriate; helping school personnel publicize and promote events and accomplishments; creating, and provide level I technical support to district staff.