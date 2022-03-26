ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved using up to $1,500 for posts and hardware to put Adair County Tourism signs up around the county.
Board member Jerry Walker, who is on the Adair County Tourism Board, asked for the funding because the cost of the signs was higher than expected, and tourism board members weren’t sure if they would have enough to pay for the posts and the bolts.
“They went up so much compared to what they got their grants for.” Walker asked.
Walker said Friday there were a total of six signs, and they would be placed near Interstate 80 on both the east and west bound sides, on Highway 92- one on the western edge of the county and one on the eastern edge of the county, one on Highway 25 near the south edge of the county and one near the original Freedom Rock, near another sign for the aviation museum. He said the signs will include the new website for Adair County Tourism.
“They will have the new website for tourism, so you can go on and find (activities and sites) in Adair County,” Walker said.
He said the tourism group received approximately $5,000 in grant funds for the project.