AtlanticFest: Lots of activities plus a 50/50 raffle

ATLANTIC – You may have lost out on the Mega Millions Drawing- but you still have a chance to be a winner. Just buy a ticket for the AtlanticFest 50/50 raffle drawing- $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets, for a chance to win guaranteed up to $500 AtlantiCash. Tickets will be available during the festival- set for Aug. 12- at the chamber booth or volunteers will be walking around the event with tickets for sale. The winner of the raffle drawing will be announced at the AM Cohron Main Stage at 3:45 p.m.
According to the AtlanticFest schedule on the Atlantic Chamber’s Facebook page, activities start Aug. 12 with the Road Race Registration at the Atlantic City Park from 7 to 7:45 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Poplar Streets. The Hy-Vee Pancake Breakfast will also start at 8 a.m. in the Atlantic City Park.
The Car Show registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. at the intersection of Third and Chestnut Street, and motorcycle show registration will start at 9 a.m. until noon at the intersection of Sixth and Chestnut Streets.
The Craft Show will start at 10 a.m., and be held at the intersection of Sixth and Poplar Streets, and Activity Booths will also open at 10 a.m. in the Atlantic City Park. Members of the United Church of Christ will offer train rides, starting at 10 a.m., and the train rides, activity booths and the craft show will wrap up at 4 p.m.
A bags tournament will be held at the Atlantic City Park Shelter, and registration will start at 10 a.m., and a Kids Bike Ride will be held at Schildberg Recreation Area at 10:30 a.m. Those attending should meet at the west parking lot.
Entertainment on the AM Cohron Main Stage will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Dance Atlantic will perform from 11 a.m. until noon, Jenna Nau Music will perform from 12:05 until 12:45 p.m. and the Walnut Street Revival Band will perform from 12:50 to 3 p.m.
Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. in the Atlantic City Park and serve until 4 p.m. The Pedal Tractor Pulls and Atlantic BPW Bingo will both start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. The Pedal Tractor Pulls will be held at the intersection of Sixth and Chestnut Street, and the Atlantic BPW Bingo will be held at the Atlantic City Park Shelter.
Awards for the Car Show will be given at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Chestnut Streets, and awards for the Motorcycle Show will be given at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Chestnut Street.