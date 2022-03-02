ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on March 16 and approve it after that.
The city’s proposed budget includes no change to the current tax levy of $16.56 per $1,000 of valuation while the city is expected to spend $14,176,127, about $517,000 less than the current year. Total revenue is expected to equal $14,866468, an increase from $13,070,645 in the current year.
The city is expected to have an ending balance of just over $8.2 million this year and just over $8.9 million in 2023. Atlantic’s tax rate will be the 13th highest in cities with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, a decrease from the previous year.