ATLANTIC – The cause of the house fire in Atlantic Tuesday afternoon continues to be investigated, according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel.
The fire occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in a house owned by Pat McCurdy, and divided into five apartments. No one was injured in the fire and McCurdy said occupants from three of the five apartments were able to find a place to stay, and the others were referred to the Red Cross.
Cappel said he needed to talk to occupants of the house, investigate inside the house and contact the state fire marshal to determine a cause. Insurance company officials will also need to investigate.
Cappel said the fire started in the roof which made it difficult to knock down and they couldn’t completely contain it until firefighters were able to get inside the house. Once inside, he said, it was still tough because the firefighters could only fight the fire for 20 to 30 minutes before having to come out and recover from the heat for another 20 to 30 minutes. Because of that, It was important to have help from other firefighters, and Cappel wanted to thank other departments who helped, including Griswold, Lewis, Marne and Anita. He wanted to thank Cass County EMS for helping firefighters recover, and wanted to thank deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Atlantic Police Department for their help. He also wanted to thank anyone who donated food or water to firefighters.
Cappel said afterwards they found two cats, a bird and kittens inside the house they were able to get out alive.
The last fire truck left the scene about 9:30 p.m. The house is considered a total loss, with the majority of the fire damage to the attic and water damage to the rest of the house.