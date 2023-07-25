Zoning change approved for gunsmithing business

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday changing the zoning from general agricultural district to light industrial district for a gunsmithing business near the area of Eagle Avenue in Pymosa Township.
Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon explained last week that Ronald West wanted to change the zoning, “for the purpose of gunsmithing, repair, manufacture and sale of firearms.” Kennon said the location is north of the interstate near where Buck Creek Road turns into Eagle Avenue, and there were no comments from the public or neighbors in the area. He said the zoning board recommended changing the zoning.
West said on Tuesday he wanted to start the business to supplement his income since he retired, and he has worked in gunsmithing before.
“Anyone who wants to start a business, I think that’s great,” Board member Bernard Pettinger said after the vote.
