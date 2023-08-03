Atlantic Fireworks show tentatively set for Sept. 2

ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s Fireworks show has been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 — the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, along with other fun activities that evening at the Atlantic Little League Sport Complex.
Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue told the Atlantic City Council Wednesday night he offered to volunteer to help organize the event- just as a resident of Atlantic and not in capacity as police chief- after talking with Jason O’Brien, representative of Wild Willy’s Fireworks on ways to expand the entertainment beyond the fireworks.
Hogue said they spoke with business owners who were willing to sponsor other activities, which will include a performance by a band, face painting, a balloon artist, and a punt, pass and kick contest offered by the Atlantic Football team. Hogue is working to get food trucks to attend the event as well as with Nishna Valley Family YMCA staff to see if they could bring their bounce houses. Little League officials would be operating a beer garden at the event, and proceeds from that would go to the group.
Hogue said they are still working on times for the event as there has been discussion on when to have the band play and if people would stay to listen if they played following the fireworks. He did ask the council if it would approve moving the show to Sept. 2, and if promotion funds could be used to promote it. However, the council did not take any action on the request Wednesday night.
The fireworks show was postponed on July 4 due to potential inclement weather.