Cats of Cass County

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Rebekah Smith, Dr. Erin Conrad-Schwarte and Tracey Bell are part of Cats of Cass County, a group that is helping cut down and care for the stray cat population.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

CASS COUNTY – A non-profit group is hoping to help to cut down on the number of stray cats around the county.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos