CASS COUNTY – A non-profit group is hoping to help to cut down on the number of stray cats around the county.
Cats of Cass County was created earlier this year after Dr. Erin Conrad-Schwarte, who took over ownership of the Cass County Animal Clinic two years ago, and her staff received numerous questions about what to do with stray cats, especially those they find sick, injured or pregnant or staff would find stray cats and want to help them.
“We’re taking in enough of these stray cats, so we should do it the right way,” Conrad-Schwarte said.
The 501 © group was formed, and is housed inside the clinic, but overseen by a board of directors.
Conrad-Schwarte said group members work with people around the county who find stray cats, and want them to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Then they are usually released again to be able to hunt for pests like mice. They also work with people who find sick, injured or pregnant cats, and drop them off to be treated and available for adoption. She said they have a limited amount of space and can only serve up to 12 cats.
She said the group’s work helps cut down on the number of stray cats around the county as well as stopping the spread of disease in cats.
Conrad-Schwarte said the group would like to work with different neighborhoods on the project, and most recently they partnered with people living on Spruce Street in Atlantic. They received grant funds from the Atlantic Rotary, and were able to neuter or spay 10 cats. She said if there are neighborhoods interested in participation, they would need people willing to volunteer as a contact person, to check live traps and bring the cats to the clinic, located 908 East Seventh Street in Atlantic, and hold fund-raisers to pay for procedures. People can also offer to donate money or items like cat food or litter, volunteer to help with fund-raisers, care for the cats or foster a cat. People can visit the cats up for adoption at the clinic during business hours, which are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The groups will be putting donation jars in area businesses in the near future, and they will also have a booth at the upcoming Zombie Run, which will be held on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at Schildberg Recreation Area, offering more information on the program.
More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page, or by emailing the group at catsofcasscounty@gmail.com. Donations can also be made on paypal at Paypal.met/catsofcasscounty.