CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors chose the real estate firm, Property Connections Friday to assist in the sale of the county farm in Washington Township near Willow Heights.
Meeting in a special session on Friday morning the board met with representatives from two companies, Property Connections and Farmers National.
The county has been working on the sale for several weeks which includes 15 acres of farmland- along with 30 acres of pasture and a building that formerly housed the Willow Heights facility. Board members have been considering the issue after noting the success of the sale last year of 156 acres north of Interstate 80 on Highway 71 jointly owned by Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). The county received just over $1 million in proceeds from the sale and used that money to create a new economic development fund. Board members have discussed the possibility of using the proceeds from this sale for a similar purpose - but no official decision has been made.
The board is proceeding with the sale, though some concerns have been raised, including the loss or rental income and the condition of the building.
During a public hearing in October Board member Bernard Pettinger stated he had received comments stating that the county could raise more revenue by renting out the property than from interest on the proceeds from the sale.
“The rent of the farmland would pay us better having that money sitting here drawing interest,” Pettinger said. “The rent from the farmland would pay for the cost of keeping the building and stuff like that better than what we would get interest off that money if we just put it in a CD or whatever.”
The property had originally been part of the “county farm” system where indigent residents worked. The county has rented out the property for years, the most recent contract began in 2017 and has been extended annually since then. The property is currently appraised at $354,460 and the county currently receives $232 an acre in rent. Board members have questioned, now that the original purpose is no longer needed, if the county should be in the farming business.
“My opinion is that the county is not in the business to own farm ground and rent it out to its constituents or to whoever … I think it would be better served as private ownership. I just don’t think the county’s stance on owning farm ground is right,” Supervisor Mark O’Brien said at a previous meeting.
The farmland will be sold separately from the building which officials have worried could be a tougher sell. Board Chairman Steve Baier said that the county will place a reserve price on the building and, if necessary, find another way to sell it if the reserve is not met.
The sale is expected to be held in January.