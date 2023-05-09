CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved holding a public hearing on May 16 at 9 a.m. to close out the sale of pasture and farmland near the Willow Heights building.
Cass Supervisors approve public hearing to close out land sale
