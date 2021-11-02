CASS COUNTY – Election Day is today, and Cass County residents can go to the polls to vote for candidates for city and school board seats.
In Atlantic, four people are running for mayor, including Pat McCurdy, Grace Garrett, Kathy Somers and Tim Teig, and Dick Casady and Dana Halder are both running for the fifth ward seat. Casady is the incumbent.
Other candidates running unopposed in Atlantic, include Harlan Sisco for the second ward seat, incumbent Gerald Brink for an at-large seat, and Shirley Jensen for a seat on the park and recreation board.
In Griswold, four candidates are running for two city council seats, including Jim Ridlen, Kirt Underwood, Doug Moore and Xaver Johnson. There are also two people running for Griswold’s mayor including Matt Shehan and Brad Rhine.
In Lewis, three candidates are running for two city council seats, including Ryan Archibald, Mary Neece and Christopher Jahnke. There is also a city council vacancy seat in Lewis, and Teresa Comer is running unopposed for it.
In Anita, three people are running for three city council seats, including Simon Jensen, Deanna Andrews and Meghan Dorsey. Mark Harris is running unopposed for an Anita city council vacancy seat, and John Knutson is running unopposed for the Anita Mayor vacancy position.
In Cumberland, three people — Mike Hill, Darrin Hardisty and Matt Dolch — are running for three city council seats, and Nancy Virginia Couglin is running unopposed for Cumberland Mayor.
In Marne, Angela Redler and Aaron Williams are running for two city council seats.
In Massena, Doug Venteicher and Jackson Bissell are running for two city council seats.
In Wiota, J Ford Lillard is running unopposed for mayor, three candidates Charles Bechtold, Jeffrey Lillard and Bryon Armstrong are running for three seats on the city council.
In the Atlantic School District, three candidates are running for two seats, including Amanda Berg and incumbents Josh McLaren and Kristy Pellett.
In the CAM School District, Incumbent Gary Dinkla and Todd McKee are running for a south district seat, and Christopher Spieker and Cara Murphy are running for an at-large seat.
In the Griswold School District, Incumbent Robert Peterson and Aaron Houser are running for an at-large seat. Scott Peterson is running unopposed for a director 3 seat, and Donald Smith is running unopposed for a director 4 seat.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today, and following are voting locations:
Precinct 1 for City of Atlantic 1st Ward, 2nd Ward and 3rd Ward- Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) – main entrance;
Precinct 2 for City of Atlantic 4th Ward and 5th Ward- Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) -south entrance;
Precinct 3 for City of Anita / Grant Township and Lincoln Township- Anita Community Center (805 Main St, Anita);
Precinct 4 for City of Cumberland / Edna Township and Union Township- Cumberland Community Building (200 W 2nd St, Cumberland)
Precinct 5 for City of Griswold / Noble Township and Pleasant Township- Griswold Community Building (601 2nd St, Griswold);
Precinct 6 for City of Lewis / Bear Grove Township and Cass Township — Lewis Community Center (400 W Main St, Lewis)
Precinct 7 for City of Marne / Brighton Township, Grove Township, Pymosa Township and Washington Township — Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) — main entrance;
Precinct 8 for City of Massena / Massena Township and Victoria Township-Massena Public Library (122 Main St, Massena);
Precinct 9 for City of Wiota / Benton Township and Franklin Township- Wiota City Hall (311 Center St, Wiota)
For more information on voting on election day, contact the Cass County Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570.