ATLANTIC – Staff at Cass Health announces that Lace Sindt, DNP, ARNP, FNP-C, will be providing medical dermatology care to patients beginning this month.
“I love dermatology. I love being able to look at someone’s skin, recognize their diagnosis, and fix it so they can live a healthier, more confident life. Whether it’s psoriasis, acne, skin cancer checks,or something else, I like being able to offer solutions. I’m extremely passionate about what I do because I am determined to help my patients feel confident in their own skin,” said Sindt.
Sindt is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa in 2019, after previously working as an LPN and RN for 10 years. “I’ve worked alongside dermatologists and facial surgeons, and I’m excited to provide this care for the community that I call home,” said Sindt.
With more than a decade of dermatology and facial aesthetics experience, Sindt can offer a variety of dermatology care including skin checks, skin cancer screenings, acne, rashes, psoriasis, rosacea, toenail fungus, moles, warts, and other skin conditions.
To make an appointment, please call 712-243-2850.