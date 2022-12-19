The Cass County Choral Society will present “A Cass County Christmas: A Celebration of Christmas Music,” on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS Auditorium. Directors for the event are Ray McCalla, Michele Andersen, and Heidi Johnson, and Jan Highfill is the accompanist. Solo numbers will be performed by Genevieve McCalla, Heidi Hinman & Buffy Barrs and Doyle Kneisel. Pictured are members rehearsing for the program.

