DES MOINES – Last weeks rain may have helped drought conditions across the state, but slowed the harvest which none-the-less remains ahead of the five-year average.
“Several rounds of steady rain fell across much of Iowa, which improved drought conditions and helped recharge subsoil moisture but slowed harvest progress,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “A shift toward a colder weather pattern will likely bring a widespread killing freeze ending the growing season. Moving forward, dry outlooks could allow farmers to get back into the fields.”
Widespread precipitation slowed or halted harvest across much of Iowa and limited farmers to just 2.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 31, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities, when possible, included harvesting and fall tillage.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 2 percent very short, 12 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 8 percent very short, 27 percent short, 60 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. The week’s precipitation helped replenish soil moisture. Eighty-six percent of the State’s topsoil moisture was rated adequate to surplus; the highest percentage of the season.
Seventy percent of Iowa’s corn for grain has been harvested, four days ahead of the five-year average. There were scattered reports of downed corn due to strong winds. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 17 percent. Only farmers in south central Iowa have more than half of their corn for grain crop remaining to be harvested.
Soybean harvest reached 88 percent, two days ahead of the five-year average. There were several reports of soybeans lodging due to the damp weather. Soybean harvest in the southern one-third of the State continued to lag behind, but farmers in those districts have now harvested close to three-quarters or more of their soybean crop.
