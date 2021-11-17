ATLANTIC – Thirteen people have applied for the newly created assistant park director job , and Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said there are some quality candidates.
Rasmussen said interviews have started, and will continue through this week, with the final one scheduled for next Monday.
“It should be interesting to fill that role,” Rasmussen said. “(What we’re seeing) are candidates of quality. I don’t think it’s going to come down to ‘well, we might as well take this person because they are going to fill that position.’ I definitely think the conversation is going to be had ‘who is going to be the best candidate for that position’ because we have some solid ones.”
Last month, the Atlantic City Council approved creating the position, following a recommendation from City Administrator John Lund because of an increased workload and a desire to keep Rasmussen from “burning out.”
Turkey Hunt Resumes
In other news, Rasmussen said, the Turkey Hunt will be held again this year, in which nine wood cut out turkeys will be hidden throughout the parks in Atlantic. People have a chance to win a turkey if they can find all nine turkeys and take a selfie with them.
Odds and Ends
Rasmussen also reported getting bids for 10 umbrellas for shade for Sunnyside Pool, and thanks to a donation from the Atlantic Lions Club a new basketball hoop has been installed in Cedar Park.