CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Conference Board approved the hiring of a Cass County Deputy Assessor at the end of October.
Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said Cass County Assessor Mary Ward wanted to hire Shana Platt as her deputy assessor. Platt formerly worked as Massena’s city clerk.
“Platt has taken all the course work, and passed all the exams to be an assessor,” Baier said. “That’s part of the reason why we felt if Mary hired her we would be in good shape long term, not just having a qualified deputy, but a person who would be ready at any time in the future to be the assessor.”
Baier said Platt decided to do all the work to become an assessor on her own.
“She had the initiative to go out and do all the course work and take all the exams on her own time and own money,” he said.
The board also approved salary and benefits for the deputy assessor at approximately $53,000. The assessor’s office has not had a deputy assessor since May of 2018.