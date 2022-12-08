Bull Creek erosion

A tube in Bull Creek between 14th and Olive streets has been eroded and sinkholes have developed above it, blocked off by caution tape. Bull Creek and the retention ponds associated with are part of the city's storm water management system.

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council passed the third and final reading Wednesday of an ordinance that changes the billing period for its StormWater Management Utility from bi-anual to annual.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos