ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council passed the third and final reading Wednesday of an ordinance that changes the billing period for its StormWater Management Utility from bi-anual to annual.
The fund covers costs related to stormwater infrastructure, including improvements to Bull Creek, repair to storm water inlets and the relining of the tunnel carrying Bull Creek under the city streets.
City officials identified a number of issues with the current system including the amount of time it takes to process the bills, payments and administrative issues is cumbersome and unnecessary. Instead they propose to change the billing to just once a year, combining the cost into one payment.
“The public hates these bills, and City staff do not enjoy the tedium of sending these bills any more than the public enjoys receiving them,” City Administrator John Lunds said in previous city council material.
“Doing this twice a year to collect $215,000 is ridiculous. It keeps three quarters of the Finance & Administration Department dealing with some components of Storm Water nearly year-round. The biannual bills serve no purpose other than wasting time, doubling the cost of postage, postcards, the late notices, the assessment to taxes notices. It is time to move to annual billing and be done with it.”
No changes were made to the rates.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
