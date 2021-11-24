CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors received a funding request from West Central Community Action (WCCA) Tuesday for $4,000, and the board discussed the request but took no action.
Chairman Steve Baier said the request is the same as last year’s, and said the group offers services like Head Start for ages 3-5 including educational, nutritional and health service, and early Head Start, which provides support to low income infants, toddlers and pregnant women. Officials estimate that the total cost of the services offered in the county is approximately $1.2 million, and Baier said that means Cass County is getting its money’s worth for those services.
“We got a great return on our investment,” he said.
Board member Steve Green said the group does important work for all counties in the region.
“They’re kind of unsung heroes because they basically administrate almost all of the federal assistance programs or the vast majority of them for unprivileged individuals that live in all of the countries in the region. I think they’re going to be well worth our funding when we get our budget put together.”