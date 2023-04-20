Cass Health officials warn of scam

Cass Health officials have been made aware of a series of scam phone calls that appear to be from the main hospital phone number 712-243-3250. The caller states that they are with Nebraska Iowa Radiology Consultants and want to discuss their radiology results. Nebraska Iowa Radiology Consultants ceased operations several years ago. These are not legitimate phone calls and residents should disregard. Those who have received or do receive one of these phone calls should leave a detailed message with the Cass Health Information Systems team at 712-243-7578.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic dominates Lo-Ma, 3rd at own tourney
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys' shuttle hurdle relay punches Drake ticket
- PREP FOOTBALL: Area football schedules announced for 23-24 district cycle
- Community Luncheon for Pacific Islander Community held in March
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Tennis, soccer meets planned for Atlantic
- PREP TRACK: Good performances at Eagle Relays
- Ernst, Feenstra hold roundtable on Farm Bill
- Audubon City Council to hold public hearing on rezoning property
- COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Casey chooses football, Morningside U.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.