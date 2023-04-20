Cass Health officials warn of scam

Cass Health officials have been made aware of a series of scam phone calls that appear to be from the main hospital phone number 712-243-3250. The caller states that they are with Nebraska Iowa Radiology Consultants and want to discuss their radiology results. Nebraska Iowa Radiology Consultants ceased operations several years ago. These are not legitimate phone calls and residents should disregard. Those who have received or do receive one of these phone calls should leave a detailed message with the Cass Health Information Systems team at 712-243-7578.

Tags