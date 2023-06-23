The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors traveled to the city of Wiota to celebrate the new renovations to the Wiota Steakhouse and Wiota City Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 22. The Ambassadors also had the opportunity to learn more about the rich history of Wiota while touring a museum, which has been set up in the Wiota Community Center for this weekend’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Brenda Williams, owner of the Wiota Steakhouse, shared about the history of the restaurant and how important their business is to the community. After a fire forced the restaurant to close in 2013, locals realized that this was a business that needed to be brought back. A team consisting of Brenda Williams, Ross Havens, and Lawrence Havens worked together to bring the business back to life and reopened in 2015 after an initial remodel. Recently, Williams has applied for different grants, which have allowed for new outside renovations. The process is nearly close to completion, but already looks stunning.
Williams also shared about the work that went into renovating the Wiota City Park. Members of the Wiota Boosters and Wiota City Council worked hard to receive a Community Development Block Grant which helped fund brand new equipment for children to use. The finishing touches were completed two weeks prior, which is just in time for Wiota’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. The community has a busy weekend planned, with festivities starting the morning of June 24th and will run until after dark that night. Some of the activities planned include a tractor ride, a parade, a “town royalty” coronation, a swap market, and a steak sandwich supper with a beer garden and live music. The Wiota Steakhouse will be serving beverages Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the “Drunkin’ Junkin’” event.
To learn more about the Wiota Steakhouse, visit their Facebook page, Wiota Steakhouse, or call 712-783-9232. More information pertaining to Wiota’s Sesquicentennial Celebration is also available on their Facebook.