ATLANTIC – Cass Health is pleased to welcome Emily Wittrock, ARNP to the team of providers at Atlantic Medical Center, RHC. As a board-certified family nurse practitioner, Wittrock will provide care to patients of all ages. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Previously, she earned a life-saving award from the Iowa Heart Association and is a DAISY Award Winner.

