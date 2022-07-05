GRISWOLD – What started as soldiers getting together to celebrate their return home has turned into an annual celebration for the residents of Griswold and the visitors who join them in July. It’s the Griswold Soldiers Reunion, and it’s scheduled for the end of this week- July 8 through 10.
Activities on July 8 start with a 40 mile tractor ride. Riders will leave from the Bierbaum Museum at 8:30 a.m., and must be 14 years old or older to participate. Food trucks will be open at the Griswold City Park starting at 5 p.m., and the sixth annual Kids Neon Run starts at 6 p.m. (for kids ages 6 and under) and the Neo Run for everyone else starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Griswold School. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at the school, and to sign up before the run, log onto https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Griswold/2022GriswoldReunionNeonRun. The run is fund-raiser for Griswold Athletics.
Adult water fights will be held at the Griswold Fire Station at 6 p.m. and registration starts at 5:30 p.m. The Queen Contest will be held in the Griswold City Park starting at 6:30 p.m. In case of rain, it will be moved to the Griswold School Auditorium. The Band “Wrecked Becky” will perform at East of Omaha at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. To get advanced tickets, log onto eastofomaha.com
Activities on July 9 will kick off with a pancake breakfast at the Griswold Fire Station from 7 to 10 a.m. The cost is a free will donation. An antique tractor show will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street at Rush Museum, with registration held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A military road march will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Griswold School, and a military display will start at 10 a.m. at the Griswold Legion Building. The Grand Parade, with the theme “Celebrating the Legacy of Freedom,” will start at the Griswold School at 10 a.m.
A beer garden will open at 10 a.m. at Legion Park, and mud bogs will be held at Fifth and Union Streets at 10:30 a.m. Food trucks will be open in the Griswold City Park and on Main Street at 11 a.m., and kids water fights will be held at the Griswold Fire Station from 11 a.m. to noon, and fire truck rides, starting at the fire station, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Bingo, sponsored by the Care Center Auxiliary, will be held at the Griswold Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m. The band “Troubadour Retrievers” will perform at the East of Omaha at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are available at eastofomaha.com. A fireworks show will be held starting at 10 p.m. at the Griswold School Football Field. The show is sponsored by Griswold Communications, Rolling Hills Bank and Houghton State Bank.
On July 10, there will be a Church in the Park event at the Griswold City Park at 10:15 a.m., hosted by Central Church of Christ. The Central Church of Christ will also sponsor a free concert in the park at Griswold City Park at 7 p.m. as part of the You Hold It All Tour, featuring “We Are Vessel,” “Jason Roy,” and “Boiling Point.”